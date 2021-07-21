AG Shapiro back in court to ‘keep the pressure’ on DeJoy, USPS for mail delays

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was in federal court in Philadelphia Wednesday to give oral arguments in support of his motion to block “illegal conduct” by the United States Postal Service.

“We are here today to keep the pressure on in court for the actions that Postmaster General [Louis] DeJoy took back in July of 2020, to implement illegal changes that disrupted the Postal Service,” Shapiro said outside the James A. Byrne Federal Courthouse.

Last year, Shapiro’s office led more than 20 other states in successfully suing DeJoy and the USPS for changes that led to significant mail delays amid a period of mail-in voting. A federal judge issued a statewide preliminary injunction that blocked DeJoy from further changing the mail service.