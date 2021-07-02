After contact tracing data breach, Pa. sidesteps scrutiny on proposed $34M contract

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is working to hire a new company under an even pricier contract to take over its contact tracing program after it fired the previous company in May for a massive data breach that was still unsecured in June and led to a federal lawsuit.

On June 23, the state’s Department of General Services approved the health department’s request for a year-long, $34 million contract with Boston-based Public Consulting Group, LLC through an emergency procurement — a system that allows state agencies to sidestep typical bidding practices to obtain supplies or services quickly in an emergency.

During the pandemic, the health department used the process to purchase everything from flu vaccines to supplies like pipette tips to conduct COVID-19 lab tests, as well as to enter into consulting contracts to advise on the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

It was also used last July to hire Insight Global, the Atlanta-based company recently fired by the health department for failing to secure personal information collected as staff contacted people potentially exposed to the virus. That contract was initially estimated to cost $25 million.

The contract with Public Consulting Group, LLC had not been finalized as of Thursday.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York) criticized the department’s lack of transparency while pursuing the new hire and questioned why the department hadn’t first answered questions about the Insight Global breach.

“I firmly believe that rather than repeating the mistakes of the past — that being entering into an emergency contract with an out-of-state vendor — it would be prudent to pump the brakes, and I think the Department of Health needs to come clean with the people of Pennsylvania,” said Phillips-Hill, who is chair of the Senate Communications and Technology Committee.

The department selected Public Consulting Group, the emergency procurement request states, because of the company’s track record with contact tracing in neighboring states and because it is already registered in state procurement programs that speed up hiring.

In a statement, a health department spokesperson laid out the same argument used in the department’s emergency procurement request.

“To avoid a lapse in this critical public health service, it is imperative to bring on a new vendor immediately,” the spokesperson said. “The work performed under this contract will directly impact the case counts of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.”

When asked whether using the standard contracting process could have helped prevent the problems the department had with Insight Global, a spokesperson said all health department contracts, “regardless of procurement process, contain strict information security and confidentiality provisions.”

“The department continues to work with any current and future vendors to ensure that all confidentiality and security protocols are strictly adhered to,” the statement said.

Public Consulting Group did not respond to a request for comment.