After a few rocky years, IBEW Local 98 has more campaign cash than ever

It’s been a tumultuous few years for IBEW Local 98, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the union’s campaign finance reports.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 has long been one of the biggest fundraisers in Pennsylvania politics. But since 2016, money from the union has been — at least in some parts of the political ecosystem — subject to extra scrutiny thanks to a federal investigation into the union’s business manager, John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty.

That investigation into Dougherty’s political work and relationships culminated in November with his conviction, along with close City Council ally Bobby Henon, on charges of conspiracy and fraud, among other offenses.

Both men are appealing the convictions, but in the meantime they’ve stepped down from their respective positions. The shift has sent shock waves through Pennsylvania Democratic politics. But what it hasn’t done is impede Local 98’s fundraising power.

“Their fundraising ability has not slowed down or diminished in any way,” said Mustafa Rashed, a Philadelphia political consultant. “Local 98 still has as much, if not more, revenue to give to elected officials than they had in prior years.”