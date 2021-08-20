After 6 years of development, W Philadelphia hotel set to open Friday with plenty of local flavor

This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal.

After more than six years of development, the long-awaited W Philadelphia hotel at 1439 Chestnut St. will open on Friday, rounding out the $280 million dual-branded W/Element project that looks to make a splash in the Center City hotel scene.

The Marriott-branded, 295-room W Philadelphia includes 39 suites that feature floor-to-ceiling windows and city views. Guest rooms are decked out with nods to Philadelphia hallmarks: Illuminated words from the Declaration of Independence are etched in graffiti font on custom light fixtures, the bedspread print on the signature W bed is dubbed “Philly Toile” and outfitted in modern and historical city icons, and a throw pillow features the iconic Love statue on one side and the word “lust” on the other.

W Philadelphia offers six suite categories, each featuring oversized tubs and lush details like Danby marble and Chesterfield-style furnishings. Suites also include private guest balconies, which the hotel says are the only ones offered by a luxury hotel in the city. Artwork was curated under the theme of “Collective Independence,” boasting impressionist and modern pieces inspired by the collections at the Barnes Foundation. W Philadelphia’s crown jewel “Wow” and “Extreme Wow” suites go a step further with custom foosball and billiard tables and in-room DJ booths.