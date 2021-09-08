Tracking severe storms, flash flood potential, tornado threat for Philly region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Meteorologist Karen Rogers says it’s warm and humid today with the chance for severe storms and flooding this evening and overnight.

Rip currents at the shore

Hurricane Larry out in the Atlantic is sparking a high risk of rip currents in the ocean today and that likely lasts through the end of the week.

Flash Flood Watch

There’s a Flash Flood Watch for Philadelphia, north and west for late Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

Wednesday forecast

It’s warm and more humid today with partly sunny skies and a high of 85. The main cold front does not come through until the overnight hours, but we may be dealing with scattered activity ahead of the front during the late afternoon.

Then a line of storms would move through from west to east between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. We are issuing an AccuWeather Alert for this time period.