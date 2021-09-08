Tracking severe storms, flash flood potential, tornado threat for Philly region
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says it’s warm and humid today with the chance for severe storms and flooding this evening and overnight.
Rip currents at the shore
Hurricane Larry out in the Atlantic is sparking a high risk of rip currents in the ocean today and that likely lasts through the end of the week.
Flash Flood Watch
There’s a Flash Flood Watch for Philadelphia, north and west for late Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.
Wednesday forecast
It’s warm and more humid today with partly sunny skies and a high of 85. The main cold front does not come through until the overnight hours, but we may be dealing with scattered activity ahead of the front during the late afternoon.
Then a line of storms would move through from west to east between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. We are issuing an AccuWeather Alert for this time period.
The key concerns with this system are twofold: The first is for flash flooding as much of the area is already saturated. With precipitable water values near 1.6,” we could easily see 1-2″ of rain in a short period of time. This would not be good in parts of Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Philadelphia and Mercer counties where flash flood guidance indicates that less than an inch in an hour would cause localized flash flooding.
The second is for severe weather, although the timing of the activity at night may help us out with that. There is decent shear (spinning winds in the atmosphere) though, meaning once again this summer, a tornado threat exists for Philadelphia, north and west.
The main concern would be if we start to get a decent amount of cells popping ahead of the front during the peak heating of the afternoon Wednesday.
Extended forecast
- Thursday: This is a transition day from showers and clouds to start, to a brighter finish. The humidity will be dropping with the returning sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.
- Friday: We’re in for a pleasant end to the work week with a mix of sun and clouds and a below-average high of 77. Humidity will be lower.
- Saturday: It’s a nice start to the weekend with plenty of sun and a high of 80.
- Sunday: A few more clouds will enter the picture and there’s a slight chance for a stray shower, especially at night. But overall, this looks like a good one with another high of 84.
- Monday: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high is 84.
- Tuesday: We have partly sunny skies and a high of 85.