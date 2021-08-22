AccuWeather: Heavy morning rain

    By
  • Brittany Boyer and Chris Sowers, 6ABC
    • August 22, 2021
(6ABC)

(6ABC)

This story originally appeared on 6ABC.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of our area through Monday morning with 2-4″+ of rain possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, muggy and damp during the morning with periods of heavy rain (especially north of the city). A leftover shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 81.

TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 71.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 94.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with showers and thunderstorms developing. High 84.

