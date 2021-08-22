AccuWeather: Heavy morning rain
This story originally appeared on 6ABC.
A flash flood watch is in effect for much of our area through Monday morning with 2-4″+ of rain possible.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, muggy and damp during the morning with periods of heavy rain (especially north of the city). A leftover shower or pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 81.
TONIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 71.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds with a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 85.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. High 94.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 93.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 91.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with showers and thunderstorms developing. High 84.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!