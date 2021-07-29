AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch issued for Philadelphia region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

Find the full list of counties covered by the Tornado Watch here.

Tornado Watch vs. Warning

A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado. It doesn’t mean severe weather is imminent.

A Tornado Warning is issued when either a tornado has been spotted or a radar has picked one up. If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it’s time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don’t have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.