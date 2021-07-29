AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch issued for Philadelphia region
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Philadelphia and surrounding counties across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Tornado Watch vs. Warning
A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a tornado. It doesn’t mean severe weather is imminent.
A Tornado Warning is issued when either a tornado has been spotted or a radar has picked one up. If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it’s time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don’t have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.
Severe storms in the forecast
An AccuWeather Alert is in place for today as strong thunderstorms are expected to move through the region this afternoon through this evening.
The key time frame for severe storms is 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. High humidity can fuel drenching downpours.
There is also the threat of hail and isolated tornadoes.
- Friday: Behind the front it turns less humid with clouds breaking for sunshine. Winds will shift to the northwest with a refreshing 10-20mph breeze, high 86.
- Saturday: A beautiful start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies, high 81.
- Sunday: More clouds than sun with the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm, high 84.
- Monday: A nice day with partly sunny skies, high 83.
- Tuesday: Clouds mix with sun with a light breeze, high 82.
- Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible, high 85.
- Thursday: Clouds and occasional sun with a shower or thunderstorm possible, high 85.