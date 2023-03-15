Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’

A federal judge overseeing a high-stakes case that could threaten access to medication abortion across the nation asked lawyers for the “courtesy” of not publicizing upcoming arguments, according to a court record released Tuesday that reveals new details of a move experts say is outside the norm for the U.S. judicial system.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk — who was appointed by former President Donald Trump and is known for conservative views — told attorneys during a status conference by telephone on Friday that because the case has prompted death threats and protests, “less advertisement of this hearing is better,” according to a transcript of the meeting.

“And because of limited security resources and staffing, I will ask that the parties avoid further publicizing the date of the hearing,” Kacsmaryk said, according to the transcript. “This is not a gag order but just a request for courtesy given the death threats and harassing phone calls and voicemails that this division has received.”

Kacsmaryk did not specify who made threats.

“We want a fluid hearing with all parties being heard. I think less advertisement of this hearing is better,” the judge said in asking lawyers not to Tweet about the hearing so that the court could avoid “any unnecessary circus-like atmosphere of what should be more of an appellate-style proceeding.”

The judge said he planned to issue an order setting the hearing late on Tuesday, one day before the hearing in Amarillo, a Texas Panhandle community that has few direct flights and is more than four hours drive from the nearest major city. Kacsmaryk ultimately issued the order Monday, after The Washington Post reported on his attempt to keep the hearing under wraps.

Protests are now planned in Amarillo Wednesday, with the Women’s March advocacy group urging people to rally outside the federal courthouse wearing judge and kangaroo costumes to decry Kacsmaryk.