For the past 142 years, the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission has offered meals to those experiencing homelessness or otherwise “hurting” three times a day, year-round, including Thanksgiving Day.

According to CEO of the Rescue Mission, Jeremy Montgomery, Thanksgiving dinner pre-pandemic included 32 turkeys, pounds of mac cheese, and sweet potato pies as far as the eye could see — but it was also an opportunity to provide a sense of community to people who may have few opportunities to sit down to a home-cooked meal and fellowship.

“We’re a firm believer that … we can also provide them the same dignity and respect to enjoy Thanksgiving like any others that are in their homes,” said Montgomery.

Yet new coronavirus restrictions, which went into effect Friday, offer an additional shakeup to what the already amended Thanksgiving dinner will look like this year and the sense of “community” will be even more limited.

Montgomery said the organization had originally rented out a 40-by-80 foot tent and obtained a dining permit from the city so they could seat 60 people at individual, socially distant tables.

There were going to be screens set up in the tent so guests could watch the football game during three different mealtimes.

When cases surged and the city implemented new restrictions, however, those plans had to be scrapped, even though the dining permit was still valid.

“It’s the optics of setting up a tent, allowing the lingering, the congregating in the face of what could be even perceived in violation of the restrictions,” said Montgomery.

Similarly, Chosen 300, which serves its guests on the Wednesday and Friday of Thanksgiving week, says its religious service, one of its signature offerings, will still take place but outdoors at its West Philadelphia and Spring Garden locations.

And the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., which has been offering Thanksgiving Day dinner and an afternoon of board games for the past 25 years, is settling for a socially distanced event outdoors with a DJ playing music while guests pick up their meals.

All three organizations say their meals will all be packed to-go and the “community” environment hundreds rely on will come in bits and pieces.