76ers, Celtics renew rivalry; Embiid doubtful for Game 1

Brown is one of the stars of this current renewal, his 26.7 points-per-game average in the first round just behind fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum’s 27.2.

76ers coach Doc Rivers said Boston’s stars are just the tip of a roster loaded with talent on both ends of the floor and experience.

“They’ve been to the Finals. They get it,” Rivers said. “They’ve been through any type of adversity. Nothing’s going to shake them and you got to be ready for that.”

One advantage Embiid and the 76ers do have thanks to Boston’s extended series was lots of time to recuperate after wrapping up their sweep of the Nets more than a week ago.

Embiid was spotted going through a handful of drills after Philadelphia’s practice on Sunday and was “still improving,” according to Rivers. But his status remains doubtful, Rivers told reporters. Embiid averaged 20 points and 11.3 rebounds in the three games he played this postseason.

“We was hoping that (the layoff would) get enough time for big fella to get back and be ready for Game 1,” James Harden said. “But a little adversity, just to be ready to go out there and play well for Game 1, get off to a really good start and just give them four quarters of just toughness.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said their preparations haven’t changed even with the status of Embiid up in the air:

“Not so much the game plan (changes) as much as it is the understanding of who they are when he’s not in the game. That could be for 10 minutes, that could be for 48 minutes. It doesn’t matter. But they have a clear identity, and each guy is going to rise to the level of who they are when he’s not in. So we just have to be ready for that.”

Philadelphia and Boston have met 21 times in the postseason, with the Celtics winning 14 of those series. The last time the 76ers won was the 1982 Eastern Conference finals matchup when Philadelphia took Game 7 in Boston.

Brown’s finger

Along with Embiid’s knee, another injury to watch will be a finger injury on Brown’s shooting hand.

Brown played through the first round while recovering from a cut on the webbing between his index and middle fingers. The cut split open in Boston’s Game 1 win.

“It was some ups and downs, but I managed it, I think, pretty well,” Brown said. “I ultimately just tried to help my team as much as I possibly could. But I’m feeling lot better now.”

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.