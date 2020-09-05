4 dead after fire rips through Kensington home

    
  
    September 5, 2020
A Philadelphia firefighter stands in front of a charred rowhouse after a deadly blaze in Kensington. (NBC10)

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

Four people died when a fire ripped through a row home in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Kip Street shortly before 8 a.m. and arrived to find flames and smoke billowing from the first and second floors of the house, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

The blaze reached two alarms in the densely packed block before firefighters could extinguish it, Thiel said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but it left the front of the house black from soot and smoke. The adjacent houses did not appear to be heavily damaged.

Investigators were also working to identify the deceased.

