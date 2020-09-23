28-year-old man critical after stabbing at Parkway homeless camp

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A 28-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night after someone stabbed him inside the homeless camp on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to police.

The man was stabbed once in each of his legs and once in the back of his head just before 8 p.m., near 22nd Street and the Parkway, Philadelphia Police said in an email.

Medics took the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police were initially unsure where the stabbing occurred but detectives later learned it happened in the camp.

There was no weapon recovered and a suspect has not been apprehended.