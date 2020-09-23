Mad or nah?

‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to homeless encampment on the Parkway

Listen 4:32
Protesters defend a homeless encampment on Ridge Avenue

Protesters defend a homeless encampment on Ridge Avenue. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

For months, Philadelphians experiencing homelessness and their advocates have camped out on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as a protest to demand safe and affordable housing. The City and the protesters have been at an impasse, and an eviction deadline came and went on Sept. 9. It’s unclear now how this situation will resolve.

Related Content

In this installment of “Mad or nah?” — an original series from Revive Radio, a grassroots media outlet based in West Philadelphia — host Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hits the streets of Philadelphia and asks residents what they think of the Center City homeless encampment and the deferred evictions.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

You may also like

About Tamara Russell

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate