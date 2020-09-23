‘Mad or nah?’: Philly residents react to homeless encampment on the ParkwayListen 4:32
For months, Philadelphians experiencing homelessness and their advocates have camped out on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as a protest to demand safe and affordable housing. The City and the protesters have been at an impasse, and an eviction deadline came and went on Sept. 9. It’s unclear now how this situation will resolve.
In this installment of “Mad or nah?” — an original series from Revive Radio, a grassroots media outlet based in West Philadelphia — host Tamara Russell, aka Revive P.O.C, hits the streets of Philadelphia and asks residents what they think of the Center City homeless encampment and the deferred evictions.