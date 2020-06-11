Starting Friday, nearly 550 Fine Wine & Good Spirit stores across Pennsylvania will allow limited in-store access — including 23 new locations in Philadelphia and surrounding suburban counties.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the move Thursday morning.

Philadelphia will open 20 new stores under the expansion. Delaware and Montgomery counties will open one and two new stores, respectively.

Locations added to the roster of operating state-owned wine and liquor stores will abide by social distancing guidance set forth by the Wolf administration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 17, Pennsylvania shut down all of its roughly 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores as it sought to slow the spread of COVID-19.