I’ve known that I wanted to be a member of City Council for at least the last decade — it’s truly my dream job.

When I was elected last year, I also knew that the challenge of a lifetime was waiting for me at City Hall. Leading up to Inauguration Day, an endless array of ideas and concerns about my first year in office kept me up at night. But never in a million years could I have imagined what 2020 would ultimately bring.

By most accounts, this has been the most eventful year in modern history — and our city has had a front-row seat, at every turn. From COVID-19, to social uprisings, to the most consequential election in our lifetimes, Philadelphians have stepped up to support one another, make their voices heard, and demand justice. It’s been an honor to bear witness to our people’s strength.

This year has also clarified my perspective on what it means to be a councilmember. There are certain things in life – a safe, stable home, a peaceful, amenity-rich neighborhood, equal and fair treatment from our city government, including and especially the police – that should be non-negotiable. And I see it as my role to help get us to that place, using every avenue I can.

My team and I came into this first year in office knowing that housing was going to be the focal point of our agenda, and COVID-19 just made that work all the more urgent. As the pandemic laid bare all of the various injustices of our society, our economy, and our health care system, it also highlighted the importance of having a safe and stable place to call home. After all, the common refrain from leaders at every level of government was “stay home, and stay safe.” But what does that mean to someone without a roof over their head?

It was this conflicting rhetoric that inspired me along with City Councilmembers Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks to fight for the Emergency Housing Protection Act. We recognized early on that unless the government intervened, our city would face an unprecedented wave of evictions, once emergency orders lifted and the courts reopened – and that people of color, and in particular Black women, would bear the brunt of its impact. Housing is health care, and if we wanted to protect people from the virus, it was critically important to protect their access to housing as well. This was also why Councilmember Brooks and I fought so hard for the residents of the protest encampment on the Parkway – it was a microcosm of the challenges that people in our city face with affordable housing on a much broader level.