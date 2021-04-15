2 Philly police officers arrested for alleged obstruction, perjury

Two Philadelphia police officers have been suspended after being charged with giving false statements in separate cases.

Sgt. Michael Kennedy, 49, was federally indicted Wednesday on making false statements to the FBI, obstruction and conspiracy to make a false statement. Separately, Officer James Saxton was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department’s internal affairs division and charged with perjury.

Both officers were suspended by the police department for 30 days with the intent to fire them, according to a statement from Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Kennedy was accused of stealing money — thought to be proceeds from drug trafficking — from a nightstand during a drug-related search warrant in 2016. The occupants of the apartment had installed security cameras and recorded the alleged theft that was later posted to Instagram.