‘2 people with a gun should not be leading a response’: Philly Council calls for police reform

As Philadelphians process the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man, Council President Darrell Clarke kicked off a press conference about police reforms saying what many residents are thinking.

“Here we go again, right?” he said, a nod to longstanding efforts to change what policing looks like in the city.

Clarke and the handful of colleagues who joined him didn’t introduce any new plans to transform policing, which was part of a larger point they were trying to make in drawing attention to several ballot questions voters can decide in the Nov. 3 election.

“This City Council did not wait for this one incident to start on reforms,” said Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.

These initiatives on November ballots would amend the city’s Home Rule Charter. One would revamp the Police Advisory Commission, described by critics as “beyond toothless” and underfunded, with a Citizens Police Oversight Commission. Wallace’s deadly shooting interrupted a virtual hearing Monday about the ballot question and drove home the urgency of the issue, supporters said in raw testimonies.

Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez stressed the need to hold officers accountable to training and policy changes to prevent another death like Wallace’s.

“Two people with a gun should not be leading a response to that kind of call. That’s the kind of reform we’re working towards, so let’s keep our eyes on that prize,” said Quiñones-Sánchez.

Voters also have a chance to decide, through a ballot measure, if the city should create an Office of Victim Advocate. The proposed office would help those who experience a crime connect to needed social services.