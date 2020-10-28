This is a difficult time in Philadelphia and across the country as we witness the death of another Black man at the hands of police.

Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was fatally shot by police outside his family’s Cobbs Creek home on Monday afternoon. His mother said she called 911 asking for an ambulance to assist Wallace during a mental health crisis. Two officers who responded to the scene each fired at least seven rounds at Wallace, who was reportedly holding a knife.

In the aftermath, there have been protests, marches and some looting, and the city’s Black Clergy is among those who are asking, “Why did this happen?”

The Rev. Robert Collier is president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity. He’s a pastor of Galilee Baptist Church in Roxborough. He spoke with Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn about Wallace’s death and how West Philly is coping with the loss.

Reverend, is the death of Walter Wallace Jr. Philadelphia’s Minneapolis, that is to say, our version of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police?

Yes, it seems like it’s a repeat. It seems like it is the same act at a different scene, different state, different town. But it’s Minneapolis all over again for us.

Sir, upon learning about this, did you think that there was a better way to stop Walter Wallace Jr. as he approached police with a knife Monday besides shooting him?

Yeah, we believe so. We believe you have two armed law enforcement officers and you have one man with a knife; we believe that their training should be such that they could have apprehended him, contained him and arrested him without firing a shot.

And I have heard Black Philadelphians say that they think police are less likely to talk down a Black person than a white person when they feel that person is aggressive. Do you agree?

Well, I agree to the extent because I’ve seen video on TV of where a white man in a similar situation was apprehended unharmed. And when it happens to a Black man, he’s killed, so that’s the only way I can compare. I’ve seen it happen when it was non-Black, and then I’ve seen it when it happens when it’s Black. But when it’s black, they usually end up dead.

Philadelphia Black Clergy have been working with the city to work out better policing strategies. Do you think there’s anything in your planning with the city that would have helped save the life of Walter Wallace Jr.?

Yes, we have medical people. We have people in our organization who have mental health training. We have people in our organization who were former police officers. And we believe that there are some strategies that could be used. And that’s why we’re calling for a meeting with Mayor Kenney and Commissioner Outlaw.