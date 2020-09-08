2 injured in stabbing on N.J. beach

Two men were stabbed on the beach in Point Pleasant Beach Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A knife was used in the stabbing that occurred in the area of 300 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach Police Department Chief Joseph Michigan said in a statement.

The victims were immediately transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Michigan said.

Two men were in custody, the chief said, adding that there is no threat to the public.

In a Facebook post, Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra said the incident happened on Jenkinson’s Beach and thanked police, lifeguards, and emergency medical personnel for responding quickly.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced that authorities will provide more information as it becomes available.