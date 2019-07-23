The arrests happened suddenly, after protesters spent several minutes sitting in front of six elevators at the Philadelphia headquarters of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party. They sat holding signs that read “DNC: Time is running out” and “11 years” before police and security guards swiftly handcuffed them and brought them out to a wagon.

While security and police officers were walking around them for several minutes, the arrests began after an officer gave the protesters an ultimatum to leave.

As the protesters were being escorted out of the building, they sang:

“Courage, courage, my friend, my friend, you do not walk alone/ We will, we will, walk with you, and sing your spirit song.”

Protesters have been singing throughout. pic.twitter.com/vMbrlpY1UG — Naomi Brauner (@naomi_brauner) July 22, 2019

The ten protesters were sitting in at the state Democratic Party’s offices on behalf of the Sunrise Movement, dozens more were outside. As part of the national organization advocating for policies like the Green New Deal, the protesters were calling on the local Democratic leaders to pressure the national party to commit to hosting a climate debate for presidential candidates.

Sabirah Mahmud, a 16-year-old volunteer with Sunrise, says getting a climate debate in August is a pressing matter.

“We have only 11 years left, so we need this debate now because the next president to be elected will put us in the state of a climate crisis, whether it be good or bad. So we need to know their position,” Mahmud said. The 11-year timeframe comes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. That group estimates that’s how long is left to significantly reduce carbon emissions before climate change becomes irreversible.

The protest began in front of City Hall, almost an hour before anyone was arrested. Speakers like Kendra Brooks, Candidate for Philadelphia City Council At-Large, and representatives from Earth Quaker Action Team and Philadelphia Poor People’s Campaign voiced support for Sunrise Movement.