The long, sad process of saying goodbye to a pet

The saddest thing about growing up is discovering those magical places that filled so much of your imagination as a kid — really aren’t so magical.

Perhaps the final frontier of these depressing destinations is The Farm.

You know, The Farm. The place where your parents told you your childhood pets went to live happily ever after with all the other animals. The Farm from which there is no return.

Well, obviously, The Farm is not a farm at all. In a small building at the end of a long driveway lined with gravestones etched with names like “Lucky” and “Buttons,” Meghan Cianci frequently guides grieving pet owners into a room painted in calming colors. There, a large window is cut out from an interior wall, allowing them to peer through at a capacious metal box that looks like something a train conductor might shovel coal into.

When Cianci showed me the room, a fuzzy purple blanket covered something lumpy and stiff on a table in front of us.

“For a lot of people, pets are their fur babies,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t have children, they have pets.”

Cianci is a bereavement counselor at a pet funeral home, crematorium and cemetery in central New Jersey. She said a surprising number of pet owners elect to watch their deceased animals enter the cremator. The process is supposed to help provide closure.

During her time at the crematorium, Cianci said, she has helped countless people get through the loss of their pets.

“It doesn’t really matter what kind of pet it is. Like, I mean, we have burials of turtles … in like a coffin and everything else, and we had a viewing for them.” It’s not uncommon for pet owners to have priests or rabbis preside over the ceremonies, she said.

“We offer prayers, poems, whatever they need to help get through this process,” she said.

On the day I was at the crematorium, Cianci was helping another pet owner: me. Underneath that purple blanket was my dog, Emma.

My family got Emma when I was in fourth grade. I’d been begging my parents for a dog for too long, when they finally budged.

“At the time, Dad and I were both working, and we didn’t want you or your brother to come into an empty home,” said my mom, Iris Hill.

My parents set very strict terms when the dog first arrived at our home. Emma was to be my responsibility, so I had to do all the dirty work. Of course, it never quite works that way. Still, my older brother and I were made to sign a contract ensuring we would look after her. From then on, Emma, a small Welsh Springer Spaniel, reigned over our house.

Through the years, our dog never quite grew into the over-affectionate greeter my mom imagined. Emma was sort of regal, a little standoffish even. She was the kind of dog that would sit just far enough away from you that you really had to make an effort to pet her. So whenever Emma let her guard down to rub her snout on your leg or gently lick your toes, it felt special. Like she secretly loved you the most.