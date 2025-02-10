Destiny or delusion? How two strangers handled their instant spark

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Two lonely strangers log onto an anonymous video chat roulette website and spark an immediate, deep connection. They don’t understand what is happening, but they know that “this” — whatever “this” is — feels real.

Convinced they are soulmates, the two silently type back and forth for hours in awe of this once in a lifetime feeling. “Stranger is typing,” it says as their messages fly back and forth — until, in the wee hours of the morning — they finally swap real names.

The next day they start to exchange messages.

“I can see myself falling in love with you,” she said. “Too bad we can never get married.”

Listen to the full story above.