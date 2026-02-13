Finding Your Match: The Science of Love and Attraction

For those deep in the dating trenches, love and attraction can feel like uncrackable riddles. How do I make myself attractive to others? How do you know if someone’s into you? What should I look for in a partner — and how do I know if I’ve found “the one”?

On this episode, we train a scientific lens on the mysteries of love. We talk with psychologist Paul Eastwick about the latest research on attraction, relationships, and finding love; learn about how dating apps are transforming the courting process; and hear about two couples who found love in unexpected places.