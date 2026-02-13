Finding Your Match: The Science of Love and Attraction

We take a look at the science of love — from what fuels attraction, to the “secret sauce” of compatibility.

Air Date: February 13, 2026
For those deep in the dating trenches, love and attraction can feel like uncrackable riddles. How do I make myself attractive to others? How do you know if someone’s into you? What should I look for in a partner — and how do I know if I’ve found “the one”?

On this episode, we train a scientific lens on the mysteries of love. We talk with psychologist Paul Eastwick about the latest research on attraction, relationships, and finding love; learn about how dating apps are transforming the courting process; and hear about two couples who found love in unexpected places.

 

SHOW NOTES:

  • Researcher Paul Eastwick discusses what fuels romantic attraction, why dating apps aren’t necessarily the best way to gauge compatibility, and what makes for a good and healthy relationship. Eastwick is the principal investigator for the attraction and relationships research laboratory at the University of California, Davis. His new book is “Bonded by Evolution: The New Science of Love and Connection.”
  • By most measures, Danielle and Kevin Robinson’s longtime marriage is what the kids would call “relationship goals” — they laugh constantly, share the same interests, and get along like a house on fire. But, in the beginning, not everyone thought they were a match — including Kevin. Pulse reporter Liz Tung tells the story of how they got together, and what their romance shows about compatibility, and different kinds of attraction.
  • When it comes to love stories, Celine Broeckaert and Frank Verstraete have a pretty unique one — they fell in love while writing a book about quantum physics. We hear the story of how the unlikely pair — Broeckaert a playwright and filmmaker, and  Verstraete a quantum physicist — met, what it was about working on the book that bonded them together, and how the right partner can bring a new magic to the familiar. Their book is “Why Nobody Understands Quantum Physics: The Story of the Science That Shapes Our World.”

