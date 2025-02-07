Meeting Your Match: Navigating the World of Modern Dating

Over the past few years, dating apps have transformed the way we look for love, opening up a world of possibilities — along with a Pandora’s box of confusion and frustration. These days, many singles find themselves on a constant treadmill of swiping and chatting, hope and disappointment, ghosting and blocking.

All of which prompts the question: If you’re looking for a long-term relationship, how do you meet your match? What should you be looking for? How do you strategize? And what will increase your odds?

On this Valentine’s Day episode, we explore the landscape of modern dating, and what science has to say about finding that special someone. We talk with behavioral scientist and dating coach Logan Ury about best practices for finding love, from crafting the perfect profile to nailing first dates; learn about how two researchers are trying to build a better dating app; and what happens when two people who connect online follow their hearts.

