How not to be mistaken for a chatbot

Jenny Campbell remembers distinctly the first time she was accused of being a chatbot. She was trawling Reddit, when she came across a question related to mental health. It was serious — so Campbell, who has an unofficial mental health background, immediately switched into counselor mode as she typed up a reply.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to help this person,’” she said, “and I was very professional.”

Maybe a little too professional, she now says — but she was following the formula she’d learned: begin with an affirmation, proceed through the problem, and finish with another positive affirmation.

“ I wrote, like, maybe three paragraphs — because I like helping people and I thought I was being helpful.”

Campbell posted her comment, and, not long after, got a notification that someone had replied. But when she clicked on it, she saw that it wasn’t an expression of gratitude or commiseration, or even anything related to what she’d written. It was an accusation — that the comment had been written by AI.

“That was kind of hurtful,” Campbell said. “Because when you think about helping someone, and you’re putting in the thought, you’re putting in the effort, only for them to say, ‘Oh, you’re AI.’ And they don’t even bother reading what you wrote.”

It was the first time Campbell was accused of being, or using, AI on Reddit, but it wouldn’t be the last. A look through her profile shows roughly a dozen instances over the past five months of Campbell defending herself against accusations of AI usage by other commenters — accusations that would sometimes veer into harassment.

“Every time I type out something intelligent, I’m accused of being AI,” she commented in one post. “I am still deciding on whether I should take it as a compliment or an insult.”

Although commenters seldom offered justifications for their accusations, Campbell speculates that they stem from the fact that she’s always been a decent writer — in part, because she had to be. Campbell is deaf, which means that, as a kid, she really struggled to communicate.

“I had all these thoughts, I had all these ideas, but I couldn’t articulate them,” she said.

Writing became Campbell’s lifeline — and it’s remained a big part of her life, even after getting a cochlear implant. These days, it’s become a sort of hobby for her – writing posts and trading comments in subreddits dedicated to some of her niche interests, ranging from consciousness and enlightenment to Jungian psychology. She tries not to let the accusations get to her — but it can be hard.

“I’m putting in all this work and I’m putting in all this effort — those are my thoughts,” she said. “And then, people [are] telling me that it’s not my thoughts, it’s not my writing. It’s quite frustrating.”

Identifying ‘AI slop’

As ChatGPT and other chatbots have exploded in popularity over the past few years, accusations of AI use have grown along with them. The anti-AI contingent have even developed their own epithet for suspected chatbot content: “AI slop.”

And those accusations have expanded beyond comment sections. They’ve become a hot topic in multiple writing subreddits, with some authors complaining that the obsession with AI has become a witch hunt (and at least one writer apparently suing an accuser). People have reported conflicts with friends, students have faced disciplinary action, and others have even received death threats — all over suspected (or, in some cases, real) AI use.

All of which begs the question — are humans, or even AI detector tools, actually capable of identifying AI writing? And if so, how?

For the most part, research has shown that neither humans nor AI detector tools are especially accurate at differentiating between human-produced and AI-produced writing.

“The majority of studies suggest that people are quite bad at AI detection on average,” says Liam Dugan, a PhD student at the University of Pennsylvania who studies AI-generated content.