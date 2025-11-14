How Chatbots Make Us Feel

Chatbots don’t have feelings, but they sure elicit feelings in us! Bots can alternately comfort us and enrage us, inform us and lie to us, encourage us and, in some cases, even provoke self-harm. As more people turn to chatbots for their emotional needs, to find support, friendship, and even romance, we explore how AI is making us feel, and what those feelings say about us. How could these interactions change our relationships with ourselves and others?

We hear about why one man says ChatGPT has done more for his anxiety than years of therapy, what kinds of personalities we prefer in our chatbots, and how both the market and online culture is responding to the spike in AI-generated content.