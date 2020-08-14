How a brain injury turned a teenager from shy to sociable 

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

When Jordan Emerson was 13, she was a member of the Whiz Kidz race team. They raced 4-cylinder compact cars on a small NASCAR racetrack in Scarborough, Maine.

During a race in 2007, Emerson’s car spun off the track and slammed into the outside wall. On impact, she hit her head, cracked her left hip, broke her left shoulder and immediately fell into a coma.

At the hospital, the doctors discovered that she also had a traumatic brain injury. At best, they predicted, she would live on in a vegetative state, never to walk or speak again.

For about three months, Emerson’s life was on pause. Her friends and family held their breath, waiting for her to come out of the coma.

Then one afternoon, her dad and her uncle came to visit her. They were hanging out in the hospital room and having a loud conversation.

“And then I was like, ‘Shut the hell up,'” Emerson said. “And they looked at each other and they were like, ‘Did you hear that?’ And a week later, I came out of my coma.”

When she fully awoke, she noticed there were some changes in her personality.

“I would flip people off,” Emerson said. “I would bite them. I would hit them.”

Her world had completely changed. Her entire left side, stomach and vocal cords were paralyzed. She had to relearn basic skills like eating, walking, talking, even crying. Adjusting to that new reality was not easy.

“Oh, I was very angry with the world,” Emerson said. “Like I knew this was gonna be a long road.”

But her personality changed in some more endearing ways, as well.

“Now, I’m like, fun-loving, random, quirky, silly, like wanting to meet new people,” she said.

Very different from how she was before the accident — Emerson used to be extremely shy. She hated talking to strangers and meeting new people.

“If someone talked to me I didn’t know, I’d start crying,” she said.