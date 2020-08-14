Who is the real me, exactly?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Some events are made for our personalities to shine. My favorites are parties. I love watching them on-screen, and I adore getting dressed up to go to them. But I’m terrified of throwing my own parties.

It’s not the logistics that scare me. I know how to prep food, send directions and make a pretty popping playlist. What scares me is the thought of all my friends from so many different phases in my life — high school, college and every random encounter in between — gathering in a room and my having to keep up the same personality I have around each of them.

Growing up, my personality has gone through phases. In high school, I stuck to the books and only my closest friends.

“You’re calm, cool, collected. You know? Very studious,” said Keri, my high school ride-or-die.

In college, I stuck to myself. My friend Bailey can attest to this.

“I would have to forcibly put myself in your door jamb in order for you to speak to me for the first two months of our relationship,” she said.

But by graduate school, I’d come out of my shell more. I partied more, and as my friend Kaitlyn knows, I found it easier to meet new people.

“Any time it was a social thing with our group or we had a smaller social group within our group, you were always in that mix,” she said. “You came and met my roommates, who you didn’t know. I think you knew all of my roommates I lived with in grad school.”

I’ve managed to keep friends from all eras of my life, but I’m still self-conscious about how I act around each of them. If I’m around my high school friends, I feel like I need to be more subdued and strait-laced, like I was in high school. But if I’m around a friend from grad school, I need to stick to a more vibrant, partier personality.

When I scoured the internet, I saw that other people had the exact same concerns.

As AskNikki, an advice columnist on YouTube, says, “Oftentimes, if people are around other people who knew them when they were younger and more immature, they can tend to revert to that because it’s almost like this feeling of, ‘That’s the relationship that they knew with them.’ ‘That’s maybe what they were comfortable with then.’ Or sometimes this feeling of, ‘That’s how I have to act around them.’”

Psychologists have a name for this: social selves.

“I think of social selves as the idea that we sort of unconsciously but naturally present different sides of ourselves or have different experiences of ourselves depending on the person or the group that we’re interacting with,” said psychologist Michael Wiederman, of the University of Alabama, Birmingham.