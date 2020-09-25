Can you train people to be less biased?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders has been doing implicit bias training around the country for years.

Once, she was working with a police district, and she shadowed a white officer for a day. Lawful-Sanders is Black Jamaican.

At the end of the day, she remembered he told her that “when you first came to us and you said that both your children graduated from college and that they had never been in trouble … I looked at you and said, `This can’t be true because I don’t know any people of color that are successful and doing well without somebody giving them a leg up.’”

She said she was actually encouraged by what he said, because it meant he was thinking through what he learned and trusted her enough to be vulnerable.

The officers liked her training so much, they asked their superintendent when she was coming back.

Protests were sparked around the world after police officers killed George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor. The NBA and WNBA went on strike. Protesters and local politicians removed statues of slave traders and figures from the Confederacy. Amid this pressure, companies said Black Lives Matter. They said that they are “committed to creating safe environments,” and that they “stand in solidarity with the Black community.”

A common solution is to offer implicit bias training to employees, school boards, local governments, and police departments. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring the training for law enforcement.

Not all people see the need for such training, however. President Donald Trump called any training that mentions white privilege “divisive, anti-American propaganda” and asked all federal agencies to stop spending money on those contracts.

Lori Fridell, a criminologist at the University of South Florida who helped develop training for police officers, said many are “somewhere between defensive and outright hostile … they think we are going to stand them all in front of the room and treat them all like racists.”

Fridell said her team gets around such skepticism by hiring retired or current police officers as trainers, and by saying that the training is about human bias, not police bias.

“This training is not going to cure a racist cop of animus toward minority groups, but it will inform the police officer with good intentions that every officer is a part of the problem of biased policing and a significant part of the solution,” Fridell said.

But does the training work? Can it lead to the kind of diverse and equitable environments companies now say they want?

Tony Greenwald, a psychologist at the University of Washington and one of the creators of the widely used implicit association test, said, “If the goal is training to eliminate implicit biases, there’s no evidence that that training works.”

Training offers education, he said: People can learn what implicit bias is and where it comes from — “enjoyable and educational, but by themselves they don’t solve the problem.”

Real change is structural, Greenwald said.

For example, implicit biases often come into play when people have to make quick decisions. Greenwald and his colleague Calvin Lai, a psychologist at Washington University in St. Louis and an expert on implicit bias, recently reviewed the research and found that’s one part of a solution.

“A lot of the strategies revolve around how to give yourself more time to think, and how to put guard rails on how you judge other people so that you’re less likely to act on your biases,” Lai said.

One-and-done training isn’t enough

Lawful-Sanders agreed. She said she requires her clients to do more than organize a few sessions.

“This work is too intentional, it is too precious, and it is too tenuous for you to say, ‘Well, I’m going to train you for half a day, and that’s the end of that.’ And every time someone calls me and says that’s what they want, then I tell them that you have the wrong trainer, because I can’t do it, you are wasting my time and your money.”

Lawful-Sanders said she works with companies and organizations for years, and the process includes policy and culture changes.

For example, at a school district, she would ask administrators to pull out all their policies on race, bullying … and sometimes they didn’t have any. She makes it clear that organizations have to examine every part of their culture.

However, structural changes, without training on why those changes are coming, might not solve the problem either, as one company found.