NABJ Announces In-Person Conversation With Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia at WHYY

MEDIA ADVISORY

What: The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) will host an in-person conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris. This event will feature an interview between Vice President Harris and NABJ member journalists. It will take place in Philadelphia—a city deeply tied to NABJ’s legacy.

When: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 2:30 p.m. EDT

Where: WHYY, Downtown Philadelphia

Who: The event will be attended by NABJ professional and student members and 100 journalism and communications students from local HBCUs will be invited. It is not a campaign event and is not open to the public.



Details:

PolitiFact will provide real-time fact-checking of the conversation via the #NABJFactCheck social media hashtag and through a live feed on the NABJ website.

The event will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person on WHYY’s platforms and NABJ’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Registration will not be available onsite. This will be an intimate setting. Seating is limited. Members and students interested in attending must RSVP by September 16 to attend. Details regarding in-person access will be provided via NABJ’s member email system and shared with local universities.

Media Coverage:

There will be limited, first-come, first-served slots for working media. Members of the press may contact Kanya Stewart, Director of Communications, at press@nabj.org to receive the media credentials application link for this event. Please include your full name and company with your request. All credentials applications will be subject to security clearance and assignment verification. Applications will not be processed onsite. The deadline to submit applications will be Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

NABJ members who plan to cover the event as photojournalists, camera operators, or film/record in any official capacity must also apply for media credentials.