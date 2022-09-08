Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as her doctors worry about her health

Queen Elizabeth greets leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth greets leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. The Queen is under medical observation after her doctors became concerned about her health. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after her doctors became worried about her health.

Members of the royal family are making their way to Balmoral to be by the queen’s bedside after her doctors placed her under medical supervision Thursday, the British media, including the BBC and The Guardian, reported.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate