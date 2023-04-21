YOK Serves Up Sweet Treats
Delight guests with delectable almond macaroons from the HOTEL DU PONT.
Next on You Oughta Know, how sweet it is! Delight guests with delectable almond macaroons from the HOTEL DU PONT. Learn how Cathryn’s Cake Salon bakes up family favorites. Find out why the Cinnamon Bun Exchange is on a roll. Get the inside scoop on vegan ice cream and cake at Vannah Banana and Batter and Crumbs. Experience a pudding lover’s paradise at the Puddin Palace. And don’t forget your pets with confections for canines from Salty Paws and Amelie’s Bark Shop.
