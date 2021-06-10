“Worn Stories” and the clothing that makes us

Do you have a beloved sweater inherited from a loved one? A dress from a special day that you can’t part with? Or maybe you have an article of clothing that makes you feel confident whenever you wear it. For many of us, the items in our closet hold meaning, memory, and stories within their seams. These stories are the subject of Netflix’s new series “Worn Stories.” EMILY SPIVACK, author of the book that became the show, is our guest along with MAXAYN GOODEN, who lost her son Jashun to gun violence and whose t-shirt memorial is featured in the Netflix show.