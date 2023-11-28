Working Out in Winter, The Rise in Hate Crimes and Bigotry, Typewriters in Philly

A shooting in Vermont this weekend targeted three students of Palestinian descent — one of them from Haverford College. We’ll look at national and local trends in hate crimes and the psychology behind them with Steven Windisch, professor of criminal justice at Temple University.

Are chilly conditions keeping you from going for a jog in the park or a brisk winter walk? Lots of exercisers struggle to stay motivated when temperatures drop, but there are great benefits to working out in these cooler months, if you take the right precautions. We’ll talk with Jefferson University exercise science expert Katie Hunzinger.

The last few days have been a shopping frenzy at mega-retailers, but small businesses also benefitted from the holiday season. WHYY’s Matt Guilhem takes us to a unique South Philly business specializing in just one gift — the typewriter.