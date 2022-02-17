Will workers ever return to the office?

It’s been almost two-years since a good portion of the U.S. workforce was sent home to work remotely because of the pandemic. About 25% of workers, mostly so-called knowledge workers, have been able to work virtually, something front line, essential, and many other workers weren’t able to do. For businesses, the pandemic been a lesson in flexibility and adaptation, with offices closing during infection waves and planned re-openings getting postponed because of new variants.

Now, with omicron infections falling and growing pressure to return to pre-pandemic life, employees who’ve learned to love remote work are raising concerns. Most report they want to continue virtual work, at least a few days a week, and almost half say they would quit or start looking for a new job if their employer mandated a full return to office. Not all managers are on onboard with a flexible schedule for their employees. This hour, we discuss what we learned about remote work during the pandemic and balancing a ‘return to office’ plan while keeping employees happy.

Guests

Peter Cappelli, professor of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he directs the School’s Center for Human Resources. He’s the author of a new book, The Future of the Office.

Rani Molla, a reporter for Vox’s Recode who covers the future of work. @ranimolla