Whether or not you are a poet or poetry reader, this hour will open your eyes to the power of poetry.

We’ll explore why we need poetry and how it can connect us, heal us and help us pay attention to people and experiences outside of ourselves.

We’re joined by three poets. Patrick Rosal teaches creative writing at Rutgers-Camden and his latest book is The Last Thing. M. Nzadi Keita teaches creative writing at Ursinus College and her new book is Migration Letters. Trapeta Mayson is former Philadelphia Poet Laureate, founder of Healing Verse Philly and a licensed clinical social worker.