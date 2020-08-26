Jim McCloskey: “When Truth is All You Have”

Air Date: August 26, 2020
Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House

Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House

Guests: Jim McCloskey, Richard Miles

37 years ago, JIM MCCLOSKEY founded Centurion, the first non-profit dedicated to helping exonerate people wrongly convicted of crimes. Since then, he has helped free over 60 people serving sentences for crimes they didn’t commit, often freeing them from life sentences or death row. He joins us to discuss his new memoir, When Truth is all You Have. Also joining us is RICHARD MILES, a man who spent 15 years in Texas prisons after being wrongly convicted of murder as a teenager. In 2009 he was released from prison with the help of Centurion and now runs his own non-profit helping individuals transition and stay out of prison.

