What Russia’s retreat means for the war in Ukraine

Russian forces retreated from the regional capital city of Kherson last week in a significant setback for Putin. Videos spread of both joyous residents welcoming and hugging Ukraine troops and the devastated city that the Russian military left behind after 8 months of occupation. But even with this defeat, Russia was simultaneously hammering other regions of the country, including the port city of Mykolaiv. With winter approaching, there are concerns about the country’s access to electricity, water and heat as well as the prospect of troops fighting in sub-zero conditions.

Today we’ll look at where the war is headed as we enter nine months of costly fighting, destruction and death. We’ll talk about what the withdrawal from Kherson signals about Russia’s strategy – and the options Putin maybe weight as his military continues to suffer losses. How long with will the U.S. continue to support the war effort and is it time to explore diplomatic avenues?

Guests

Jeffrey Gettleman, foreign correspondent for the New York Times. @gettleman

Dara Massicot, senior policy analyst at Rand Corporation. @massdara

Andrew Weiss, vice president of studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-author of “Accidental Czar,” a new graphic biography of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. @andreweiss

