Donate

Pence v. Harris: reaction and analysis

Air Date: October 8, 2020 10:00 am
Protective plastic panels stand onstage between tables for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Protective plastic panels stand onstage between tables for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Plexiglass dividers separate Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris at Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate. Precautions are being taken after the President contracted the coronavirus and along with over two dozen White House staffers and members of Congress, some of whom Pence had been in contact with recently. With the President’s illness, his poor debate performance, and his slipping poll numbers, both Pence and Harris now face even more pressure to perform well. This hour, we’ll discuss the debate highlights, how the candidates’ differed in policies and tone, and how it may sway the election. Our guests are Villanova political science professor CAMILLE BURGE and Washington correspondent for Business Insider TOM LOBIANCO, who is also the author of Piety & Power: Mike Pence and the Taking of the White House. But first we get an update on the President’s health, the outbreak at the White House, and the fallout from NPR White House correspondent TAMARA KEITH.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate