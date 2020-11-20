Trump’s climate legacy, Biden’s environmental future

The Trump administration rolled back over 125 environmental rules during their tenure. These policies protected wildlife and water, and regulated chemicals and greenhouse gases. This hour, we’ll discuss Trump’s environmental and climate legacy. We’ll also look at President-elect Biden’s climate plans and discuss what actions he can take (with or without a democratic Senate) to protect the environment, address our energy needs, and tackle global warming. Joining us are MICHAEL MANN, professor and director of Penn State’s Earth System Science Center, and JODY FREEMAN, director of the Environmental and Energy Law Program at Harvard University.