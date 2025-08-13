Modern aging: Is “old” outdated?; Tradwives take over social media: More than a trend?

The first person to live to age 150 may have already been born. After a few years of average life expectancy declines during the pandemic, rates have bounced back and Americans are living longer than ever: 78.4 years today compared to 68 years in 1950.

However, this increased lifespan necessitates considerable rethinking.

As we live longer, our ideas about aging and the roles of older people need a serious overhaul. Being 70 isn’t what it used to be. More than nine million Americans over retirement age continue to work. They may need the income, they may love their job, or want to be more active in the country’s economy. Older adults are having fun – traveling, working out, spending time with family, entering new relationships and enjoying this phase of life. Coming this hour, we’ll talk about the stereotypes that continue to plague an aging population – and why getting older isn’t what it used to be.

This hour on Studio 2, we break down the stereotypes around aging and look at the impact older working Americans will have on the economy. We also ask what the “silver tsunami” means for health care and our society.

Guest:

Deborah Carr – professor of sociology at Boston University

Women who’ve entered the workforce in the modern era have seen the promise of progress, financial and social independence, and autonomy to choose a career over domesticity. But maintaining a household with two working parents comes with tradeoffs, challenging the notion that women really can “have it all”. Is marriage and motherhood today really as progressive as we imagine it to be?

“Trad wife” influencers, who embrace a 1950s style of homemaking, have gained millions of online followers. And while the high cost of childcare adds to the appeal of staying home, grocery prices alone make it hard for families to rely on a single income.

On this episode of Studio 2, we discuss the spectrum of gender dynamics in relationships and ask if young women are experiencing a cultural shift.

Guests:

Stephanie Coontz – Director of Research and Public Education for the Council on Contemporary Families and author of the forthcoming ‘For Better AND Worse: The Problematic Past and Challenging Future of Marriage’

Jo Piazza – Journalist and author of many books, including the forthcoming thriller, ‘Everyone is Lying to You.’ Her podcast, ‘Under the Influence,’ is a deep dive into social media influencers.