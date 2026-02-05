The science and history of exercise

This weekend, with the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics kicking off, our TVs will be filled with feats of tremendous athleticism. You might just find yourself scrolling for workout ideas and the internet will undoubtedly deliver: exclusive fitness clubs, vibration plates and influencers touting the perfect weightlifting routine abound.

But integrating exercise doesn’t have to be complicated. Studies suggest that merely walking up a few flights of stairs every day can increase longevity and improve heart health. Others emphasize the power of resistance training.

On this episode of Studio 2: how to make exercise enjoyable, effective and sustainable. Plus, we’ll get a history lesson on the relatively new concept of “working out.”

Guests: