Like Steve Earle, Tom Sless displays bracing honesty in his songwriting, and like Jason Isbell, Sless has a knack for creating a world in which our souls struggle to define themselves.

With ceaseless creativity, an ear for the just-right melody and lyric, and a passion for song, the singer-songwriter and guitar slinger writes songs and produces music that evokes his disappointments, hopes, joys, and loves.

With a vibe that alternates between the celebratory country rock of Luke Combs, the nod-and-a-wink humor of Sturgill Simpson, and the rough-hewn folksiness of Donovan Woods, Sless carries us along with him on a soulful ride down the winding roads of life and love on his first album, California Dream.

The Jersey Shore native moved around when he was young, spending his teens in Baltimore. No matter where he went, he always had music in him. He took quickly to his first guitar, an old acoustic he got from his grandfather at the shore in Atlantic City. Six years ago, Sless moved to LA. “I didn’t know what it was, but I felt like LA was the place where my heart would find itself and things would happen for me in life.”

Tom Sless loves the journey he’s been on, and California Dream gives him the chance to share his outlook on life. “This album came out when it did,” he says, “in part because it’s a huge part of my building up to a realization of myself.”

Sless’s insightful lyrics and catchy tunes are all about “breaking free of what is happening now, creating your own mindset, and letting yourself go into what makes you feel free, and what you are passionate about.” Tom Sless gets our attention with his music and carries us along on his journey.