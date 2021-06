“Urban Legend”

Tim McNally is a singer-songwriter from Haddonfield, NJ, where he lives with his wife, Christina, and two children, Sabrina & Sam. He has recently been in the midst of a prolific writing phase (thanks to the otherwise awful pandemic). He released an album, Falling Skies, in January 2021. Currently he’s completing his next project, Big Idea, which is due for a late May release.