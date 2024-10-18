Thrills & Chills: The Psychology of Fear

It’s that time of year when we celebrate something we usually hate: fear. We visit haunted houses and corn mazes or binge-watch the scariest horror movies. But our relationship with fear is complicated. In its most primitive form, fear is about survival — it raises our heart rates, redirects our blood flow, makes us faster and fiercer, all so we can face — or escape — serious threats. In other settings — where there’s no real danger — fear can feel exhilarating, fun, and exciting.

On this encore presentation, we look at fear and how it overlaps with other emotions. We hear stories about why we love scary movies, what happened to one man who lost his sense of fear, and if it’s possible to tamp down an over-the-top startle response.

Also heard on this week’s episode: