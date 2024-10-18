Thrills & Chills: The Psychology of Fear
Fear is about survival, but it can also feel fun. We explore our complicated relationship with fear.Listen 48:00
It’s that time of year when we celebrate something we usually hate: fear. We visit haunted houses and corn mazes or binge-watch the scariest horror movies. But our relationship with fear is complicated. In its most primitive form, fear is about survival — it raises our heart rates, redirects our blood flow, makes us faster and fiercer, all so we can face — or escape — serious threats. In other settings — where there’s no real danger — fear can feel exhilarating, fun, and exciting.
On this encore presentation, we look at fear and how it overlaps with other emotions. We hear stories about why we love scary movies, what happened to one man who lost his sense of fear, and if it’s possible to tamp down an over-the-top startle response.
Also heard on this week’s episode:
- We talk with science writer Nina Nesseth about why we love scary movies, how playing Tetris can disrupt our experience of fear, and why she’s afraid of actress Toni Collette. Nesseth is the author of “Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Films.”
- We hear from listeners about the fears that haunt them, from church steeples to suffocating in space.
- Fear researcher and trauma psychiatrist Arash Javanbakht of Wayne State University explains the purpose of our primitive fear circuitry, how it fits into modern life, and why we crave scary experiences. Javanbakht is the author of “Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety.”
- British TV presenter Jordy Cernik was always an anxious guy — until around 10 years ago, when he had his adrenal glands removed to treat a rare illness called Cushing’s Syndrome. Liz Tung reports on what happened next, when Cernik came to a startling realization: He’d lost his sense of fear.
- Jumping at the slightest little thing can be annoying and embarrassing. Why do some people startle so easily, and can they do anything about it? Host Maiken Scott interviews researcher Seth Norrholm, who startles people for a living, to understand this reaction better. Listen as she attempts her own experiment to tame her over-the-top startle response.
