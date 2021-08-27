Have you ever heard a recording of your own voice and thought, “Is this what I sound like?” Our voices are so unique, with their own tones and inflections, and they reveal a lot more than you might think. In his new book, This is the Voice, journalist and author JOHN COLAPINTO explains the amazingly complex organs that produce our vocal sounds and argues that these distinct markers are the thing that sets us apart from the every other living species. Then, University of Pennsylvania professor JOSEPH TUROW joins us to talk about a more recent development: artificial intelligence like Google assistant, Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. These devices are programmed to listen to our voices closely, but are they doing more than keeping track of our schedules? In his new book, The Voice CatchersHow Marketers Listen in to Exploit Your Feelings, Your Privacy, and Your Wallet, Turow says these bots may be more harmful than helpful.