    Preview: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

    Air Date: March 3, 2021

    Lee Daniels — the director talks with Patrick Stoner about his award winning star, the harsh realities of her life and the times, & his efforts to educate his young cast to their history.

    Brought to you by Flicks

    Flicks

    WHYY film critic Patrick Stoner provides up-to-the-minute coverage of top films, stars and moviemakers.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate