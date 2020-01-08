Apple Podcasts Stitcher

The U.S. and Iran: 1953 to today

Air Date: January 8, 2020 10:00 am
Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, in the city of Kerman, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, in the city of Kerman, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened on Tuesday to "set ablaze" places supported by the United States over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike last week, sparking cries from the crowd of supporters of "Death to Israel!" (Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

Guests: Evrand Abrahamian, Narges Bajoghli

The United States escalated tensions with Iran recently by assassinating high-level official Qassem Soleimani. The announcement of the unauthorized attack stunned the international community, and Iran has declared it an act of war. Today we’ll talk about long history of U.S.-Iran tensions, the conflicts that have shaped our relationship over the years, who Soleimani was, the lead up to the killing, and what this all could mean for the U.S.’s engagement in the Middle East. Joining us is Iranian-born historian EVRAND ABRAHAMIAN and NARGES BAJOGHLI, assistant professor of Middle East Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate