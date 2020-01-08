The U.S. and Iran: 1953 to today

Guests: Evrand Abrahamian, Narges Bajoghli

The United States escalated tensions with Iran recently by assassinating high-level official Qassem Soleimani. The announcement of the unauthorized attack stunned the international community, and Iran has declared it an act of war. Today we’ll talk about long history of U.S.-Iran tensions, the conflicts that have shaped our relationship over the years, who Soleimani was, the lead up to the killing, and what this all could mean for the U.S.’s engagement in the Middle East. Joining us is Iranian-born historian EVRAND ABRAHAMIAN and NARGES BAJOGHLI, assistant professor of Middle East Studies at Johns Hopkins University.