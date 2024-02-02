The Transition: Mezzo-Soprano – Lucy Baker
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, Lucy Baker has been a key player in the film adaptations of Triple Sec and The Medium. As she prepares for her new role in Chicago, she rounds out her year with a few featured performances. Baker takes viewers through her exciting time at Curtis and what lies ahead.
