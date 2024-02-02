    The Transition: Mezzo-Soprano – Lucy Baker

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, Lucy Baker has been a key player in the film adaptations of Triple Sec and The Medium.

    Air Date: February 1, 2024

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, Lucy Baker has been a key player in the film adaptations of Triple Sec and The Medium. As she prepares for her new role in Chicago, she rounds out her year with a few featured performances. Baker takes viewers through her exciting time at Curtis and what lies ahead.

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

