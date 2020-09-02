The threat and appeal of fascism

Air Date: September 2, 2020
Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other alt-right factions scuffled with counter-demonstrators near Emancipation Park (Formerly

Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other alt-right factions scuffled with counter-demonstrators near Emancipation Park (Formerly "Lee Park") in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia. After fighting between factions escalated, Virginia State Police ordered the evacuation by all parties and cancellation of the "Unite The Right" rally scheduled to take place in the park. (Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)

Guest: Jason Stanley

JASON STANLEY is a philosophy professor at Yale University and writes in his book “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them” that fascism is an ideology based on loyalty, victimhood, a mythic past, lies, fear of the other, law and order and a cult of the leader. He claims that while America is not a fascist state, President Trump employs tactics that echo the fascist rulers of the past. He also warns of fascism rising in countries like Brazil, Hungary, and The Philippines. He joins Marty for the hour to talk about the recent spate of vigilante violence, incendiary rhetoric, disinformation, and more.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate