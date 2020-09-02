The threat and appeal of fascism

Guest: Jason Stanley

JASON STANLEY is a philosophy professor at Yale University and writes in his book “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them” that fascism is an ideology based on loyalty, victimhood, a mythic past, lies, fear of the other, law and order and a cult of the leader. He claims that while America is not a fascist state, President Trump employs tactics that echo the fascist rulers of the past. He also warns of fascism rising in countries like Brazil, Hungary, and The Philippines. He joins Marty for the hour to talk about the recent spate of vigilante violence, incendiary rhetoric, disinformation, and more.